eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-Grants Program

Informational Webinar:

March 5, 2021

Register Here

This webinar will be recorded.

NOAA and the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) are interested in forging lasting partnerships between environmental education providers, aquaculture industry experts, and NOAA to achieve greater impacts on several levels. This competitively-based funding opportunity aims to support such partnerships by funding the co-development of aquaculture education programs that are responsive to the following goals of the Community of Practice for Aquaculture Literacy (CoPAL):

Bringing aquaculture education programming to institutions and/or target audiences currently lacking resources;

Building the capacity of environmental education providers to offer high quality programming in informal and formal settings by matching aquaculture communication needs with existing research; and

Developing creative approaches for public engagement that promote a culture that values innovation, exploration, and community-relevant learning as a context for improving public aquaculture literacy.

To download the full Request for Proposals, please visit the eeBLUE Aquaculture Initiative webpage.

With questions, you can visit the FAQ page, attend the informational webinar on March 5, or reach out to the team at eeBLUE@naaee.org.