Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) Federal Funding Opportunity Released

The NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office has released details of the FY19 Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) program funding opportunity. A total of roughly $700,000, subject to appropriations, may be available to fund three to seven new projects.

Applications are due by February 20, 2019. The full Federal Funding Opportunity is now available; it includes comprehensive information about eligibility and the application process.

B-WET supports programs that provide hands-on environmental education about issues affecting the Chesapeake Bay watershed for students through “meaningful watershed educational experiences” (MWEEs) and related professional development for educators who serve formal K-12 audiences.

While Chesapeake B-WET focuses on the development and implementation of MWEEs in school districts throughout the Bay watershed, NOAA remains interested in expanding the reach of B-WET into school districts that have never received B-WET support before.

This year, Chesapeake B-WET is adding a special interest area that applicants may address: Chesapeake Bay Fisheries. Given the NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office’s involvement in ecosystem-based management of fisheries and science to support Chesapeake Bay fisheries, NOAA is interested in B-WET projects that develop student understanding around the ecological, economic, cultural, and recreational importance of these fisheries.

Informational webinars, which give potential applicants the opportunity to learn about the program priorities and application process, will be held on January 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST and January 11 at 11 a.m. EST, 2019; more information and registration is available.

Information on the B-WET Chesapeake program, including examples of education partnerships that have been funded to date, is available. Contact Elise Trelegan with any questions.