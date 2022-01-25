 Skip to main content
Unsupported Browser Detected

Internet Explorer lacks support for the features of this website. For the best experience, please use a modern browser such as Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Video: Our Climate & Our Fisheries—Join the Conversation

January 24, 2022

Watch this video to learn what climate change really means.

Video |
National
Satellite image of Earth Planet Earth covered in large forest fires and dark smoke due to climate change and deforestation. Credit: Storyblocks.

Climate change refers to changes that have been happening since people have been putting carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases up in the atmosphere. The changing climate includes changes in the earth's atmosphere, changes in our ocean—due to human activities—that have led to warming of the planet. 

Image
Diver
Free diver from the Puget Sound Restoration Fund collects sugar kelp to propagate at NOAA Fisheries' Manchester Research Station. Kelp absorbs carbon dioxide and kelp aquaculture and restoration may be a useful mitigation factor to fight climate change. Credit: NOAA Fisheries.

The changing climate and oceans have significant impacts on the nation’s valuable marine life and ecosystems, and the many communities and economies that depend on them.

Scientists expect environmental changes such as warming oceansrising sea levels, frequency and intensity of floods and droughts, and ocean acidification to increase with continued shifts in the planet’s climate system.

Climate change will affect every aspect of NOAA Fisheries' missionthere is much at risk. Watch the video below to learn how we are working to understand the impacts and respond to these changes.

More Information

Recent News

More News

Last updated by Office of Communications on January 25, 2022

Climate

More On This Topic

King Salmon Spawning King salmon spawning in a Pacific Northwest river. Credit: randimal
Leadership Message

Recent Climate-Driven Crises Heighten Focus on Reducing Impacts, Increasing Resilience and Adaptations to Changing Ocean Conditions

National
Six grilled Hog Island oysters drizzled in barbecue chipotle butter, on a serving dish with two small forks. Grilled oysters with BBQ chipotle butter. Credit: Hog Island Oyster Co.
Leadership Message

Buy Local: Building Our Local Seafood Economies and Promoting Local Seafood

National
Carrie Selberg Robinson visiting the Southern Flow Corridor habitat restoration project in Tillamook Bay, Oregon Carrie Selberg Robinson (center, black jacket) visiting the Southern Flow Corridor habitat restoration project in Tillamook Bay, Oregon in 2016 with NOAA staff and partners. Credit: NOAA
Leadership Message

Celebrating Habitat Month 2021: Connecting Habitat, Climate, and Communities

National
1280x800-2018-turtlefeminization-thumbnail.jpg
Video

Sea Turtles: Is the Future Female?

National