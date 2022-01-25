Video: Our Climate & Our Fisheries—Join the Conversation

Climate change refers to changes that have been happening since people have been putting carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases up in the atmosphere. The changing climate includes changes in the earth's atmosphere, changes in our ocean—due to human activities—that have led to warming of the planet.

Image Free diver from the Puget Sound Restoration Fund collects sugar kelp to propagate at NOAA Fisheries' Manchester Research Station. Kelp absorbs carbon dioxide and kelp aquaculture and restoration may be a useful mitigation factor to fight climate change. Credit: NOAA Fisheries.

The changing climate and oceans have significant impacts on the nation’s valuable marine life and ecosystems, and the many communities and economies that depend on them.

Scientists expect environmental changes such as warming oceans, rising sea levels, frequency and intensity of floods and droughts, and ocean acidification to increase with continued shifts in the planet’s climate system.

Climate change will affect every aspect of NOAA Fisheries' mission—there is much at risk. Watch the video below to learn how we are working to understand the impacts and respond to these changes.