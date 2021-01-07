Cool Recipes to Beat the Summer Heat

Summer is salad season, but you can still Eat Seafood, America! When you're planning your next meal, why not add some high-protein, low-fat U.S. seafood to your favorite salad? Or try these delicious sustainable dishes.

Remember to check labels or ask the clerk at the seafood counter where a product originated. All seafood sold in the United States is required to have a country of origin label right on the package. And if it’s U.S. seafood, it’s sustainable seafood!

Crab Salad

This easy and affordable dish is a delicious choice for lunch or dinner.

Image Photo and recipe courtesy of Seafood Nutrition Partnership.

Shrimp, Cucumber, and Seaweed Salad

Enjoy this Japanese-inspired recipe as an appetizer or tasty midday snack.

Image Recipe courtesy of Eat Seafood Oregon/Oregon Sea Grant. Credit: Jennifer Burns Bright.

Alaska Salmon with Rhubarb-Ginger Sauce and Spiralized Veggie Salad

This hearty dish is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, niacin, and selenium.

Image Photo and recipe courtesy of Alaska Seafood.

Find more recipes for the U.S. seafood you love on FishWatch. Want to learn more about seafood but don’t know where to start? FishWatch also arms you with the facts about what makes U.S. seafood sustainable—from the ocean or farm to your plate. Get up-to-date information on the status of harvested marine fish and farmed fish, and learn more about U.S. seafood.