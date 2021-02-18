Protecting Ocean Giants: Whale Week 2021

Join us as we celebrate Whale Week, February 16–20, 2021, leading up to World Whale Day on February 21, 2021. Check out whale features and videos below and stay tuned for more new content throughout the week!

Whale Features

Celebrate Whale Week with Us

A message from Donna Wieting, Director of NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources. To celebrate the wonder of whales, learn how our scientists and managers work to conserve and protect these magnificent creatures.

Image A right whale breaches.

11 Cool Things about Whales (Plus Dolphins and Porpoises!)

Whales, dolphins, and porpoises belong to a group of marine mammals called cetaceans. NOAA Fisheries works to ensure the conservation of all cetaceans, which are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Image Humpback whale fluke rising above the waves. Credit: Christian Miller.

New Species of Baleen Whale in the Gulf of Mexico

NOAA Fisheries announces scientific research paper that describes a new species of baleen whale in the Gulf of Mexico.

Image

Species in the Spotlight

Some whale populations, such as the Cook Inlet beluga, North Atlantic right whale, and Southern Resident killer whale have been identified as Species in the Spotlight due to their endangered status and declining populations. We work with many partners to protect and recover species listed under the Endangered Species Act.

As “Killer Whale Tales” Goes Virtual, its Reach Extends Around the World

A former teacher engages students with the wonder of the Southern Resident killer whales.

Image Jeff Hogan of Killer Whale Tales shares details of Southern Resident and other types of killer whales with students. Photo courtesy Killer Whale Tales

North Atlantic Right Whale Calving Season 2021

The critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population has been declining for the past decade. With fewer than 400 whales left, researchers closely monitor the southeastern United States for new offspring during the calving season.

Image Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, taken under NOAA permit #20556-01

Help Endangered Whales: Slow Down in Slow Zones

All boaters can help save right whales by slowing down in Right Whale Slow Zones.

Image

10 Things about North Atlantic Right Whales

Image

New Genetic Study Makes it Possible to Accurately Estimate Age of Endangered Whale While it is Alive

Preliminary results raise questions about whether Cook Inlet beluga whales are reproducing much later than initially thought.

Image

Studying Endangered Cook Inlet Beluga Whales in Alaska

Cook Inlet beluga whales are one of five beluga population stocks found in U.S. waters. They are the only beluga population listed under the Endangered Species Act.

Image

Whale Videos

Species in the Spotlight: North Atlantic Right Whale

Facing a variety of man-made threats, North Atlantic right whales were listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1970. Once the right whale to hunt, these giants are now the right whales to save.

Species in the Spotlight: Southern Resident Killer Whale

Species in the Spotlight: Cook Inlet Beluga Whale

There are five populations of beluga whales in Alaska, but only the Cook Inlet population is endangered. This video spotlights the different research projects underway to help recover this species, and how you can help.

Slow Zones for Right Whales

North Atlantic right whales are one of the most endangered large whale species. Collisions with vessels are one of the major threats these animals face. NOAA has announced Right Whale Slow Zones to help reduce the risk of vessel strikes.

Whale Recovery in Alaska Learn more about the science behind whale recovery in Alaska. See how NOAA scientists use photo identification and study humpback whale diets to better understand the population. Using Aerial Technology to Help Stranded Cook Inlet Beluga Whales This video highlights imagery captured during one of the unmanned aircraft system (UAS) flights to two belugas, which likely became stranded in the mudflats during low tide when the waters of Turnagain Arm were too shallow for them to swim away. Belugas Count! To bring awareness to the plight of the critically endangered Cook Inlet beluga whale and foster local pride, awareness, and stewardship, Alaska Department of Fish and Game teamed with partners NOAA Fisheries, Defenders of Wildlife, Alaska Wildlife Alliance, Friends of the Anchorage Coastal Wildlife Refuge, and Beluga Whale Alliance to create a Belugas Count! animated short.

Understanding Threats to Whales

Marine Mammal Unusual Mortality Events

To understand the health of marine mammal populations, scientists study unusual mortality events. Investigating these events is important because they can serve as indicators of overall ocean health.

Image Graph showing marine mammal unusual mortality events from 1991-2020.

Humpback Whale Disentangled Off New York All Thanks to a Team Effort

NOAA Fisheries was notified by the U.S Coast Guard of distressed humpback whale in the Ambrose Channel of New York on Monday, July 27. The team successfully disentangled the whale on July 30 ending a multi-day response.

Image The CCS Disentanglement team adds buoys to add buoyancy to the gear, while they assess how to remove the entangling material from the whale. Credit: AMSEAS

NOAA Enforcement Deploys Remotely Operated Vehicles to Patrol the Seas

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is increasing efforts to help ensure compliance with gear regulations in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic American Lobster Trap/Pot Fishery. OLE is deploying remotely operated vehicles that will make inspecting offshore lobster gear more efficient.

Image OLE enforcement officers are now using remotely operated vehicle to inspect offshore lobster gear.

Sans Tourists, Juneau Scientists Partner to Capture Data on Humpback Whales

Research aims to gather baseline information on whale behavior and biology in absence of vessels.

Image Scientists observe humpback whales in Alaska.

Give Whales Bubble Room in Alaska

Humpback whales use a feeding technique called bubble net feeding to catch their prey (mainly krill) at the surface. In Alaska, humpback whales are protected by federal regulations that prohibit approaches within 100 yards and vessel operations that may cause take. When viewing humpback whales from a boat, it is important to make sure that your presence does not affect their behavior.

Image Humpback whales bubble net feeding in Southeast Alaska. NMFS Permit #14296.

New Online Course for Spotting and Reporting Entangled Whales in Alaska Waters

The foundation of responding to entangled whales is the on-water community. NOAA’s Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network depends on recreational and commercial boaters and other ocean users for spotting and reporting entangled whales off Alaska’s coast. That’s one reason NOAA Fisheries has teamed up with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to develop a new online training course to help them report entanglements.

